(VIDEO) #TheBIGS Presents: This Week’s Top 5 Chicago Hoopers

The BIGS #3 Hooper @george_conditt had a huge 2nd half including 15 of his team high 19 points in a Corliss 60-58 W over North Lawndale in the 1st round of the city playoffs. He finished the game with 19 rebounds and 7 blocks. Corliss will face Simeon Thursday in the 2nd round… pic.twitter.com/b9DOe9orxh — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) February 7, 2018

1.Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – Talow has been at the top of the list for most of the season. He’s shown and proved all year as he’s led the Wolverines to a 20-3 record. The tough national schedule will help Simeon in the long run as they get ready for the City and State playoff tournaments. We’re looking forward to seeing as Talen has an opportunity to take his game to new heights. Last Week’s Rank #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Even though Ayo has been sidelined for a few weeks, we’re not gonna let that hinder his #2 spot. He’s the key to the Mustangs if they want to repeat as 3A champs (Even though they won the Championship game without him last year.). It will be interesting to see where he is mentally/physically upon his return, but the Mustangs will surely be glad to have him back in any capacity. Last Week’s Rank – #2

3. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – The big guy has put up numerous triple doubles this season. We’re definitely looking for George to make some noise in the playoffs against better competition before he heads to Iowa State with Talen Horton-Tucker. Corliss’s first round matchup with North Lawndale will be a big test. Last Week’s Rank – #3

4. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) -Vonno (nephew of Chicago legend Marcus Liberty) has been big for the Dolphins all year and you can never count them out the way they’re led by head coach Ty Slaughter. Valparaiso is getting a heck of an athlete and competitor next year. Last Week’s Rank – #4

5. Xavier Pinson (Sr- Simeon) -It came down to Georgetown, Wisconsin and Missouri and the “X-factor” chose Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers in Missouri next season. A 3-star player, he’s gonna bring some excitement to their backcourt for the next few years. He’s been a lethal weapon off the bench for the Wolverines all year. Last Week’s Rank – #5

Knocking At The Door – Raekwon Drake (Sr-Orr), Adam Miller (So- Morgan Park), Dannie Smith (Sr-Orr), Messiah Jones (Sr- Simeon), Chase Adams (Sr- Orr)

