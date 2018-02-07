Rest In Power: Iconic Black Lives Matter Activist Is Killed In New Orleans

The family of an iconic Black Lives Matter activist is raising funds to bring his remains home to Charleston, South Carolina after he was gunned down in New Orleans on Tuesday.

The GoFundMe campaign for Muhiyidin Moye, who preferred the last name d’Baha, had raised more than $14,000 by Wednesday morning. A woman who identified herself as d’Baha’s niece, Camille, wrote that the funds would also be used for a memorial service and funeral.

In the meantime, family and friends gathered for a vigil in North Charleston on Tuesday night.

Here's a look at the vigil for local #BlackLivesMatter Activist Muhiyidin D'baha. His family says he was fatally shot in the leg in New Orleans while riding his bike. People from the community came together at North Charleston City Hall in honor of him #chsnews pic.twitter.com/U1ITDjue4E — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) February 7, 2018

D’Baha, 32, was shot in the thigh and pronounced dead at a hospital, the Times-Picayune reported. The police have neither identified a suspect nor a motive in its ongoing investigation.

An outpouring of condolences flooded social media after news of d’Baha’s death.

He was such a force and an incredible guy. This is quite a loss. https://t.co/gtnkwIQjAQ — deray (@deray) February 6, 2018

D’Baha made a name for himself in the movement for Black lives after video captured the moment when he suddenly hurled his body through yellow police tape and snatched a Confederate battle flag from the hands of White supremacists during a protest in Charleston last year. The incident happened outside the College of Charleston, where Bree Newsome, who had climbed a flagpole in 2015 to remove a Confederate flag, was scheduled to speak.

Nearly 400 donations streamed in by Wednesday morning. “He will ALWAYS have my respect. Jumping that line to take that flag down was as American, real American not this pseudo patriotism pro white guy nonsense, as can be,” wrote Simon Gill, a contributor to the fundraising campaign.

Here’s a taste of what some other folks are saying on Twitter:

Devastated to hear of the death of #BlackLivesMatter community leader Muhiyidin d'Baha. He touched us so much with the words of light and love he offered us during #HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS last year. Rest in Power. https://t.co/zUl9GzojNE pic.twitter.com/tWOi5ri4g6 — Luke Turner (@Luke_Turner) February 7, 2018

We in Charleston are mourning the loss of our beautiful young BLM leader and community organizer Muhiyidin d’Baha pic.twitter.com/RvvGhNQs6l — PJ (@Kroye82) February 6, 2018

Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d'Baha was murdered in New Orleans. 💔 These people I know say “ALL lives matter” but it doesn’t seem like his life mattered to them all that much. 😔 Not a single one of them has said a word on the subject. And their silence speaks for them. pic.twitter.com/s2tPsMTbw6 — Sarah 🥀 (@_grumpycoconut) February 7, 2018

