Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump

Wherever you are, sit down, grab a cup of tea because the legendary Quincy Jones is spilling everything.

The 84-year-old is currently on the “I Don’t Give a F**k” tour and talking about everything and everyone in his crazy life. In a recent interview with Vulture, the music icon claims Michael Jackson lied about having a skin disease, says Marlon Brando had sex with James Baldwin, dissed Cyndi Lauper on “We Are The World” and says he knows the real person who killed JFK.

The most shocking part of the interview is claiming he dated Ivanka Trump. Yes, the First Lady — sorry, we mean the First Daughter. “I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he began. “Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m*therf*cker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.” For some strange reason, the interviewer didn’t ask more questions. How long did they date? What did Daddy Trump think? Did Daddy Trump know? Are there any receipts?

Ivanka Trump is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones. If this is true, expect Daddy Trump to go on a nuclear Twitter rant. And, if this is true, thank you, Mr. Jones. You deserve a Pulitzer for this interview.

SOURCE: Vulture

