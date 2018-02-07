HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Marjorie Harvey’s Outfit For The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Premiere ‘Puff Puff’ Or Pass?

Marjorie Harvey attended the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris, France at the Salle Pleyel on Tuesday. She attended with her daughter, Lori Harvey.
Harvey, age 53, showed off her toned legs in a voluminous little black dress from Saint Laurent Spring 2018 RTW collection.
She paired the look with oversized rounded rectangular earrings, lace-up black sandals, and a black feathered bag.
She wore silver eyeshadow and a nude lip gloss for her makeup.
Steve Harvey clearly thinks this look is HAUTE, beauties, we want YOUR opinion. Take our poll below!
#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments
