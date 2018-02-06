Trump Uses The Death Of An NFL Player To Push His Racist Immigration Policy

President Trump probably smiled from ear to ear after learning that the person arrested for the drunk driving death of a Black NFL player on Sunday was an undocumented immigrant who was previously twice deported.

The president has a history of using tragedy to promote his anti-immigrant agenda. That was the case in the fatal shooting of a woman in San Francisco by an undocumented Mexican immigrant in 2015. Trump used the tragedy to promote his opposition to so-called sanctuary cities that offer immigrants protection from federal law. And it’s certainly the case here because he’s openly discriminated against African Americans for decades and recently targeted Black football players protesting social injustices.

Perhaps he forgot – the Colts kneel… He doesn't give a DAMN about Edwin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/lcb2CXVtRv — Emerge Peoria (@EmergePeoria) February 6, 2018

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning–two days after the car crash–how “disgraceful” it was that a person twice deported could reenter the country and kill an American. In what appeared to be a second thought, chances are someone told him to fire off a tweet of condolence, which obviously should have come first.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Jackson would not have wanted his death used for politics, his friend Chad Bouchez told CBS News:“I don’t think Edwin would have judged anyone on where they were from or anything else.”

Rest In Peace Edwin Jackson. Gone too soon. Fine young man!#poundcake pic.twitter.com/Ve1wNQSBUX — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) February 5, 2018

Trump spent the football season tweeting warnings and insults at Black athletes who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Most of his venom was directed at former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the protest. Trump famously called him a “son of a b**ch.”

Who does Trump think he’s fooling with his superficial care about Jackson to promote his anti-immigration agenda.

