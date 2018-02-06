The Wake Up: Kevin Hart Does A Good Deed; Trump’s Top Spokesperson Called Him ‘Deplorable’; Trump Says It’s ‘Un-American’ To Not Clap For Him

Gotta Love Kev
Like most Philadelphia natives, Kevin Hart was on a serious high after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. However, the comedian decided to take that love to Saniyah Bell, an eight-year-old who has brain cancer. Her dream was to meet Kevin Hart, see the emotional video below:
Today was a emotional day….Thru social media I was informed that this beautiful young girl name Saniyah Bell had a dream/request of one day meeting me…I was also told that she has DIPG which is a inoperable brain tumor with no survival rate….it's very aggressive and automatically terminal upon diagnosis. My heart stopped and I shut everything down and took my plane to Philadelphia this morning to meet her….She is no longer in this fight by herself. She now has a friend in me….I swear on my kids that I am going to be available for you Saniyah….I am a phone call away. Please know that you are loved and that you are as strong as they come. Sincerely your new best friend K Hart #LoveYou
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Saniyah Bell and her family.
Trump Wants Applause
If Trump is speaking, he wants to be worshiped like a king. Our current POTUS is still upset Democrats didn’t cheer for him during his offensive State of the Union rant. At a visit to a suburban Cincinnati factory, he said, “They would rather see Trump do badly, okay, than our country do well. It got to the point that I didn’t really want to look too much on that side. It was bad energy.” He also said the Democratic reaction to his speech was “like death” and “un-American.” He whined, “Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not? Can we call that treason? Why not. They certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.” Treason because Democrats didn’t clap?
This sounds like a rant from Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un. Watch a clip of Trump’s whining below:
Trump’s Own Team Thinks He’s Deplorable
Raj Shah, the White House principal deputy press secretary, is another disingenuous hack working for Trump. According to New York Magazine, before working for Trump, Shah was dragging Trump in leaked emails.
After the Access Hollywood tape went public (“Grab ’em by the p***y”), on October 7, 2016, Shah wrote from his personal account to Andrew Hemming, a senior RNC researcher, “At 10:57 p.m., he wrote, ‘I’m kinda enjoying this, some justice. I honestly don’t think it’s the worst thing he’s done but he somehow got passes for the other acts.’ Shah added, ‘Trump is a deplorable.’” Raj then began working for the Trump White House on January 20, 2017.
Does anyone in congress have a moral compass? You call out the obvious vile nature of this president but then go work for him three months later? Raj is another example of an opportunistic politician who cares more about themselves than the country.
Watch a clip below of Raj defending Trump.
SOURCE: New York Magazine
SEE ALSO:
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed
On Blast: H&M Sparks Outrage Over Black Boy In ‘Coolest Monkey’ Hoodie Ad
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24