OP-ED: Dorothy Brown Claps Back at Chicago Publication

Dorothy Brown Responds: #enoughisenough; #nomore; #itsabouttime.

I’ve decided that I must respond to the many insults the Chicago Tribune directed at my legacy and, most of all, at the hardworking Clerk’s Office staff the December 21, 2017 editorial, “Dorothy Brown’s 17 years of broken promises.”

I usually do not answer editorials and have “suffered in silence,” in fear of the newspaper’s retaliation against me. I am neither pulling the race card nor the gender card, but the Clerk’s Office and I have received disparate treatment in the pages of the Chicago Tribune. Therefore, I decided after reading the unwarranted attacks in this latest editorial that #enoughisenough, #nomore, #itsabouttime. For instance, it’s laughable that the editorial in its effort “to be fair” barely mentioned DuPage County’s request for a three-year eFiling extension to integrate its “long modernized system,” while the Tribune lambasted me and my office for requesting only a one-year extension. I fail to see the “fairness” in this type of reporting. But, then again, my counterpart, the Clerk of the Court in DuPage, is a white male.

Although the editorial is headlined “…17 years of broken promises,” the article only discusses and misrepresents one issue: the Clerk and the Chief Judge’s offices petition for a one-year extension for Mandatory eFiling. If the reporter on whose articles the editorial was based and the Editorial Board actually read the petition then there is no reasonable explanation for the editorial’s onslaught of insulting statements.