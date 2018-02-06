Newspaper Says Gun Violence Is Possible As David Clarke Attends GOP Fundraiser

Photo by

Nation
Home > Nation

Newspaper Says Gun Violence Is Possible As David Clarke Attends GOP Fundraiser

Folks in Montana won't put up with Clarke's nonsense, the editorial warned.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 6, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Montana newspaper warned David Clarke that folks in the state could respond with gun violence if they felt attacked by the former Milwaukee County sheriff. The warning came ahead of the Trump supporter’s anticipated keynote address for an annual Republican fundraiser in Billings next month.

SEE ALSO: To The Left! Former Sheriff David Clarke Just Got Canceled By Twitter

Pointing to Clarke’s advocacy of violence against the media, the Montana Standard issued this notice: “We don’t know how things go in America’s Dairyland, but here in Montana, if you punch anyone in the face — lying liberal media or otherwise — you could be looking back at the business end of a gun barrel.”

The GOP event’s theme is “Let’s have a ball and build a wall!” Clarke, who’s described in the promotional material as “a general in President Trump’s external army,” will support candidates at the March 9 event who are committed to the president’s “America First” agenda.

Montana Republicans are making a mistake in choosing Clarke because of the glaring hypocrisy between his image as a lawman and his actions, the Standard argued. Twitter has suspended the former sheriff’s account several times for advocating violence. In one instance he recommended punching the liberal media in the nose and “make them taste their own blood.”

“Upholding the law and keeping the peace doesn’t just mean protecting those with whom you agree,” the editorial said. “Inciting violence — anywhere — is not something any individual should advocate, let alone a major political party. It doesn’t seem like a message that leaders in the community should rally around.”

Montana’s GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte is expected to join Clarke at the fundraiser. As a candidate for office in May 2017, he slammed a Guardian newspaper reporter to the ground and punched him in the face over a question about health care at a campaign event. Birds of feather indeed flock together.

SEE ALSO:

Fox News Says Philadelphia Rioters Letting Out Their Caucasian Rage Is ‘Nice Celebration’

How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince Ended Up Being So Disrespectful

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now