Christian Louboutin Introduces Red Mascara And Lip Oil Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Red is a must-have color in your makeup assortment. Whether it’s a strong red lipstick or a red nail polish, red is just a powerful femme color that brings your look all together. Your collection of red is about to get much more fierce with the upcoming additions by Christian Louboutin. The stiletto empire is introducing additional products to their highly successful Rouge Louboutin collection.

In addition to their exclusive velvet matte lip shades ($90.00 at Sephora.com) and stiletto inspired nail polish ($50.00 at Sephora.com), the Les Yeux Noirs Lash Amplifying Lacquer mascara ($70.00 at Sephora.com) is here to not only match your stylish pair of stilettos but also to give you an eye-defining look based in the sexy color of rouge (a rich burgundy). Of course, it’s also available in ‘Blackest Black.’

The new red additions also include a lip oil to bring more smack and shine to the lips. Coming in a tint of sheer red, the lip oil will complete any look on the right note with its jojoba oil based solution that will keep your puckers hydrated at all times.

The new additions will drop February 7th, 2018 – just in time for Valentine’s Day!

DON’T MISS:

See Monica Work It In Her Christian Louboutin ‘Pitou’ Booties (And Buy Them Too!)

LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every Shade Of Melanin

Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’