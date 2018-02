The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures overnight. The center will open today at 6:00 p.m. and remain open until 12:00 p.m. Saturday. The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Transportation will be provided for those in need at The Gateway Center – 275 Pryor Street, Atlanta GA 30303.