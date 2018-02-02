ABC 7 Celebrates Black History Month Kicking Off New Season of Heart and Soul

ABC 7 is Chicago Proud to celebrate Black History Month with special news reports, programming and vignettes throughout February. Special presentations of HEART & SOUL, an ABC 7 series that taps into the essence of Chicago’s African American community, will air again on Saturday, February 3 at 4:30 pm . This edition of HEART & SOUL, is hosted by ABC 7’s Hosea Sanders and Cheryl Burton, with contributions from Val Warner, Jim Rose and Karen Jordan . HEART & SOUL, a winner of three Chicago Emmy Awards, is produced by Rubye Wilson and Holly Grisham. ABC 7 EYEWITNESS News and Windy City LIVE will also feature special Black History Month stories.

On Tuesday, February 6, Windy City LIVE’s Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, will hand the mic over to Chicago’s phenomenal R&B/Soul singer, Terisa Griffin. Griffin, a former contestant on The Voice, promises to wow the audiences in house and viewers at home with a special performance at 1 PM.

Co-hosts Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders were at Chicago’s historic Parkway Ballroom on King Drive to introduce the inspirational stories that make us Chicago Proud, and that are being showcased in HEART & SOUL during Black History Month.

In this edition, of HEART & SOUL turns the floor over to Millie Cruzat. Mille is a 90-years-young dance instructor who teaches ballet to aspiring Chicago area dancers in her home studio and at the Chicago Contemporary Dance Theater. She talks about her love of dance and teaching the art form to new students.

Then, HEART & SOUL spotlights I am a Gentleman. Founded by Jermaine Anderson, his non-profit’s sole mission is developing and rebuilding men in minority communities across the U.S. The students receive mentoring and coaching from men who are entrepreneurs, professionals and police officers, and walk away from the program with a greater love of themselves and their communities.

Eva Lewis, who grew up in the South Shore neighborhood talks about the organization she created and nurtures. The I Project, is about providing funds for schools in underserved areas so that students may have more equitable resources. The latest goal is to provide each student at Bouchet Elementary School a chrome book.

HEART & SOUL gives a shout out to Chicago police officer Jennifer Maddox and her passionate work with the organization she started, Future Ties. Officer Maddox was recently chosen as one of CNN’s heroes for her work in trying to curb violence in the area she once patrolled. Through tutoring and mentoring and trying to provide a safe place for kids after school, she helps young people prepare to be productive citizens. Officer Maddox shares her story and talks about the pride she feels when former students come back to volunteer and serve the community.

Next, HEART & SOUL features restauranteur Cliff Rome’s Before the Plate. Cliff was highly motivated, not only to make his Bronzeville restaurant, Peaches, a success, but to give back to young people who wanted to be part of the hospitality business. He’s already worked with 60 high school students, teaching them life and culinary skills. At the end of the program, many of the teens get the chance to work in his restaurant.

Beginning February 1st, and throughout Black History Month, ABC 7 will air a series of vignettes celebrating the amazing people and their amazing stories featured in HEART & SOUL. The vignettes will be hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness anchors/reporters — Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders.