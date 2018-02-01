HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

Chrissy Teigen was swimming in Fall colors in New York City recently when she stepped out with her husband, singer John Legend for a night out on the town. The mommy-to-be with baby number two on the way, was wearing a burnt orange Christian Siriano ensemble, that included a buttoned suit jacket top and a long flowing skirt that showed off her leg with a thigh high slit. Glowing and bold altogether!

She accented her look further by adding a black waist belt around her growing belly that featured a complimentary gold broach. She paired the look with black sandal heels.

Was Chrissy’s outfit on point or naught? Is this something you would rock for date night? Take a vote on her glowing look in our poll below!

