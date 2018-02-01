‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies

Although it seemed like the time would never come, we are now just a few weeks away from the highly-anticipated premiere of Black Panther. With fans already planning their outfit choices and pre-game plans for the film’s premiere, the pre-sale tickets are breaking records with each passing day.

Per Variety, movie tickets website Fandango is reporting that the anticipation for Black Panther has reached a relative frenzy, as pre-sales for the film are topping all previous superhero movies. In late January it was projected that Black Panther could see an opening weekend within the $100-$120 million range. Early reviews have been stellar, which is likely one reason for such record-breaking advanced sales.

Via Variety:

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online tickets service, eclipsing 2016’s “Batman v Superman.” Fandango reported Wednesday that “Black Panther” had topped daily ticket sales in the wake of its world premiere and first screenings on Monday night — even though it doesn’t open in theaters until Feb. 16.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers: 97% are looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie; 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages; 93% said they couldn’t wait to see Chadwick Boseman in his own “Black Panther” movie after seeing him in “Captain America: Civil War;” 86% are excited to see the film’s all-female guards/warriors, the Dora Milaje; and 85% are intrigued by the film’s exotic setting in the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda.

“The buzz on ‘Black Panther’ is electric,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Early screening audiences say it is one of Marvel’s best movies ever, and the positive word-of-mouth is helping drive the movie’s spectacular advance ticket sales.”

With a Hollywood premiere that was full of #BlackExcellence coupled with the official start of Black History Month, expect those opening weekend projections to be a little off because Black Panther will likely have a higher opening weekend profit than currently predicted.

We at HB certainly can’t wait to get our tickets and see the magic for ourselves!

