The Bigs Presents: This Week’sTop 5 Chicago Hoopers

CHICAGO — With the stretch run coming to a close and the city playoffs starting next week, this is where the stars come out. We look forward to seeing how The BIGS Top 5 Hoopers will take their games to the next level. Below is the tentative bracket for City Playoffs and latest edition of our Top 5 Chicago Hoopers and YES….we have a new entry!

CITY PLAYOFFS BRACKET

First Round

Feb. 6, 5 p.m.

(WN3) Foreman at (RN1) Orr/Young

(WN1) Lane at (RS8) Harlan

(RN9) Westinghouse at (RN5) Farragut

(WS2) Julian at (RS4) Bogan

(WC3) Hubbard at (RS2) Curie

(WC1) UP-Englewood at (RN7) Marshall

(RS10) Dunbar at (RS5) Kenwood

(WW2) Collins at (RN3) Lincoln Park

(WS3) Longwood at (RS1) Simeon

(WS1) Corliss at (RN8) North Lawndale

(RS9) Brooks at (RS5) Hyde Park

(WN2) Payton at (RN4) Uplift

(WW3) Clark at (RN2) Orr/Young

(WW1) Crane at (RS7) Vocational

(RN10) Von Steuben at (RN5) Prosser

(WC2) King at (RS3) Morgan Park

Second Round

Feb. 8

Quarterfinals

Feb. 13

Semifinals

Feb. 16 at Chicago State

Championship

Feb. 18 at Chicago State

Top 5 Chicago Hoopers

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – “Talow” ended the regular season with a bang. He scored 25 pts with 5 rebs and 4 blks in a 80-63 win over Curie as Simeon finished 9-0 in the super conference. He took his show on the road as he went for 34 pts, 8 rebs, and 5 ast in a victory over Baltimore PolyTech in Maryland. “We got all of our losing out of the way,” he said. The McDonalds All American staff should be ashamed of themselves. Last Week’s Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Still sidelined with an ankle injury, Ayo is itching to get back to business. “The return about to be lit,” Dosunmu says. The Mustangs are 9-3 since he went down and the only way they’ll repeat as 3A champions is if he’s completely healthy. Once again, someone on that McDonalds AA office staff needs their credentials revoked. Last Week’s Rank – #2

3. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – In his regular season finale, the big fella dropped another triple double. 11 pts, 10 rebs, and 10 blks in a 83-55 win over Hirsch. He has a huge upside and Iowa State should be very excited.The Trojans will face North Lawndale in the first round of the city playoffs Tuesday Feb 6. Last Week’s Rank – T3

4. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – The Dolphins went 1-1 last week. “Vonno” scored 25 pts and grabbed 6 rebounds in 3 quarters in a 80-66 win over Westinghouse. Young plays at Orr tomorrow at 5 p.m. and will end their regular season at the Nike Extravaganza XXIII at Mater Dei high school in California. We’re sure Freeman will pick up a few new fans on the west coast! Last Week’s Rank – T3

5. Xavier Pinson (Sr – Simeon) – “The X-factor” would be a star on any other team in the city…point blank period. He comes off the bench for what head coach Rob Smith calls maybe his most dominant team of all time. He gives an instant punch offensively and makes the game easier for his teammates. He’s picked up several D1 offers in the last 2 months. He will make his decision February 22.

Last Week’s Rank – Knocking At The Door

Knocking At The Door- Dannie Smith (Sr-Orr), Cameron Burrell (Sr-Morgan Park), Messiah Jones (Sr-Simeon), Raekwon Drake (Sr-Orr), Adam Miller (So-Morgan Park)

