Bulldozed: The Bigs Weekly Sports Roundup!

Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn selected for “Rising Stars” game

Last Wednesday the NBA announced the rosters for their annual “Rising Stars’ game during All-Star weekend with Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen and 2nd year PG Kris Dunn getting the nod to represent the Bulls. Fred Hoiberg called it a “great honor” for his two young guys and said that it is “well deserved.” Hoiberg also offered up a bit of advice for his rising stars… “Just have fun. It’s about getting there and experiencing NBA All-Star weekend.” Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 7 rebounds in 47 games this season. Kris Dunn is averaging 13 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 40 games this season after only averaging just 4 points in 70 games as a rookie on the Minnesota TImberwolves. The “Rising Stars” game takes place Saturday, February 17.

Concussion keeps Dunn off the road with Bulls

Kris Dunn has missed the last 5 games due to the concussion he suffered after losing his grip on the rim after a dunk during the 4th quarter vs Golden State. Coach Hoiberg said that although he made his return to the A.C. on Thursday last week, he’s still experiencing symptoms and there is still no timetable set for his return. “He still has symptoms, you can tell. He’s tired, he’s sleeping a lot, which is a good thing to get his rest. It’s very important that he stays hydrated during this process but he still has the symptoms so not a lot has changed in this regard.” On Tuesday, Dunn was cleared to work out on an exercise bike but will not travel with the team on their 3 game road trip.

Niko on the move to the N.O.?

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bulls hot stove watch turned scorching hot when NBC Chicago Bulls beat writer Vincent Goodwill reported that the Bulls had agreed in principle to trade Nikola Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans for center Omar Asik and a first round draft pick. The Bulls had announced that Niko was out with a leg issue that same morning. However, in a matter of minutes the initial reports had changed saying that the deal had hit a snag and fallen through (for now).

