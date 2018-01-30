You Can Now Study ‘Get Out’ Online

Jordan Peele‘s Oscar nominated film Get Out is not just a horror film, it’s a cultural movement. The movie has created tons of memes, catchphrases and there are even college courses on the horror flick. However, the course has gone to a new level. According to The Verge, the movie “has its own webinar. It’s called ‘The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and Black Horror Aesthetic,’ based on the UCLA course on Black horror put together by Professor and author Tananarive Due and her husband, science fiction writer and lecturer Steven Barnes last year. Due and Barnes’ six-week online course that discusses works including 1972’s Blacula, Toni Morrison’s Beloved, and the 1968 zombie film Night of the Living Dead, which Peele named as one of his biggest influences.”

The course started on January 13 but if you want to join in on the knowledge now, you can catch up via streams of previous class sessions here. The course costs $348.

Due and Barnes said they decided to expand the course to a webinar after the original UCLA course last year, which received tons of attention online. The course also includes a “bonus” screenwriting course for “everything you need to understand or create the next Get Out.”

Maybe Paris Dennard, Omarosa and Ben Carson should take the course? This might be what they need to rescue them from the sunken place.

SOURCE: The Verge

