White Woman Goes On Racist Rant: ‘What Woman Would Want To Look At That?!’

On e of great things about social media is that it exposes insane racists. The latest viral video does exactly this and we are damn happy a hateful woman was exposed on camera.
The Daily Mail reports a white woman in London was yelling at a Pakistan postal worker. She claims the postal worker was laughing at her and screamed, “What woman would want to look at that? Make sure you post my card, or else I’ll come back and get a refund, you fat Paki c*nt.” Paki is a term for “Pakistani,” a British slur against people of Pakistani or Indian nationality. The woman continued, “Go back to your own country! You’re not wanted here, you fat motherf**ker P*ki.”
You’re not wanted here? Go back to your own country? Take away the London accent and you would think this video was right here in the U.S. Watch below:
Thank you to Samrat Hanif for sharing the video. Reportedly, the staff at the post office was friendly and Hanif saw nothing that explained the woman’s outburst. “All of a sudden I heard she is screaming and immediately I started recording.” He claimed he wanted to interject but was afraid the woman would turn on him.
The post office has refused to comment on the incident.
SOURCE: The Daily Mail
SEE ALSO:
Fix It, Jesus: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nephew Defends Trump’s Racism
Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25