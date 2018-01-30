Nominate a Phenomenal Woman for Atlanta Tribune’s Women of Excellence

Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards. For more than a decade, Atlanta Tribune has recognized local African-American women who continue to break the mold and affect change in their profession and community.

This year, in the spirit of our annual Superwomen recognition and in conjunction with AtlantaDailyWorld.com, Atlanta Tribune will host its first Women of Excellence Awards Ceremony. The Women of Excellence Awards chronicle the many ways in which women lend their talents, hearts and hands to improve life for their communities at-large. These women are visionaries in their given fields and inspire those around them to be resilient and to go against the status quo. They are champions of equality and diversity, the backbone of our religious and educational organizations, and driving forces in politics and community service.

The highly anticipated event will take place March, 29, 2018 at the Fairmont Hotel in Atlanta.

“The Women of Excellence Award is a wonderful way to recognize an outstanding employee or community leader,” says Hiram E. Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media.

The criteria for women to be nominated is proven success within their profession or industry, a local African-American woman in the metro-Atlanta area, a positive role model whose actions encourage others and involvement in community service or organizational involvement. Event details for the Women of Excellence induction ceremony and reception will be announced at a later date. The submission deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

Using this link to the nomination form as a guide, please let us know about the women you think are deserving of this award.

Nomination criteria:

Local African-American woman executive or business owner.

Proven success within her profession or industry.

Positive role model whose contributions encourage others.

Active in community service or organizational involvement.

Follow and share Atlanta Daily World for updates.