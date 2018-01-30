‘Black Panther’ Just Broke The Internet And The Movie Hasn’t Even Come Out Yet

Last night, Black Panther premiered and the Internet is rightfully losing its mind. Everyone from celebrities to critics are praising from the film, which has high expectations. In case you are living under a rock, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, who is also the king of Wakanda. T’Challa and his army team up against an evil force that is trying to create international war.
Co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie also includes some serious Black boy and girl magic: Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya and many more who will became stars once the film is released on February 16, 2018. We are sure you can’t wait so in the meantime, check out the epic reactions to Black Panther.
https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/958272095007383552
And of course, from NewsOne.
Twitter tells no lies. Expect for Black Panther to break box office records the weekend of February 16.
SEE ALSO:
Rumored Marvel Comics Film Adaptation Of ‘Black Panther’ Could Spark Necessary Revolution
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff