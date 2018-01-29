Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He Tries To Defend Trump Attacking Jay Z

Paris Dennard‘s televisions fails have only continued in 2018. In 2017, Keith Boykin, Cornel West, A. Scott Bolden and many more dragged him all over CNN. Now it’s Van Jones’ turn.

In case you missed it, Jay Z appeared on the premiere of Van Jones’ CNN show. In responding to Donald Trump, he calmly denounced the “sh*thole” comments about Haiti and the entire continent of Africa, “After the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s like looking down on a whole population of people, and you’re so misinformed because these places have beautiful people. This is the leader of the free world speaking like this.” He also said, “You don’t take care of the problem. You don’t take the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable. As those things grow, you create a superbug. Then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

Of course Trump had to respond, he said on Twitter:

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Paris Dennard and Van Jones discussed Trump and Jay on CNN — Paris’ logic was bizarre, “First of all, I think that Van should give the president the grace to mature and to change in this role that he is in right now, like he’s given Jay Z. The Jay Z album that we have today is not the Jay Z album that he put out in the past, which a lot of people point to — there’s been evolution.”

What the hell? Jay Z is a 48-year-old rapper and Trump is a 71-year-old man who should not be doing on-the-job training in his role as POTUS. Watch Van’s response below, which begins around the six-minute mark.

