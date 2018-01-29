UniverSoul Circus Kicks Off 25th Year Tour in Atlanta

The evolution of Circus continues.

UniverSoul Circus will return to Atlanta Feb. 7, celebrating 25 high-flying years as America’s top-ranked venue for music, laughter and unrivaled performance artistry. UniverSoul has transformed the world’s urban entertainment landscape with an unforgettable display of music, laughter and extreme thrills.

UniverSoul Circus sets up its single ring big top where it all began, in its hometown of Atlanta, GA in the old Turner Field Parking Lot, thru March 11.

UniverSoul Circus proudly celebrates more than two decades of high-flying years as America’s top-ranked venue for music, laughter and unrivalled performance artistry. Commemorating its 25th anniversary in 2018, UniverSoul Circus has transformed the world’s urban entertainment landscape with an unforgettable display of music, laughter and extreme thrills.

This year, UniverSoul Circus has produced a show that is bigger, louder, faster, funkier, and with even more soul, according to inside sources.

“This has been an amazing journey and a fantastic ride,” said founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “Generations have witnessed our growth and have evolved with us. We want our fans to know they will always be a part of the UniverSoul Circus family. Consider us a community-minded, family-oriented, spiritually-uplifting entertainment revival for families across America.”

Walker was recently inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in recognition of his “outstanding contributions to circus arts and culture.”

Acts in Atlanta include Ringmaster Lucky and his sidekick Zeke. In fact, Zeke is also celebrating his 25th year with UniverSoul as the only original cast member in the show. Other acts include Caribbean Dancers, Contortionists, Clowns, Comedy Dogs, Teeterboard, Trampoline, Pole, Giant Wheel, Quick Change, Horses and Motorcycles. UniverSoul Circus features a multicultural conglomeration of performers from virtually every corner of the globe, including the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, Mongolia, Chile, Cuba, Russia, Guinea, and China.