FBI Searches For ‘Freedom Fighter Bandit’

Photo by

News
Home > News

FBI Searches For ‘Freedom Fighter Bandit’

She claims to have a social cause.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted January 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Federal investigators are hunting for a woman suspected of robbing at least nine banks in the Atlanta area over the past three month,  Fox9.com reported. Her latest bank job happened Thursday in Dallas, Georgia.

SEE ALSO: Elderly Jewelry Thief Doris Payne Arrested In Georgia

“She’s been dubbed the ‘Freedom Fighter Bandit.’ Because whenever she goes in she passes a note or tells the teller that she’s robbing the bank for some social cause,” said Kevin Rowson, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta.

However, in the most recent robberies, the suspect, 25-year-old Nilsa Marie Urena, did not use a note. Instead, Urena announced that she had a bomb before claiming that the robbery was for a cause. However, authorities do not believe that she carries a weapon during the robberies.

Urena typically uses different male accomplices for each robbery. Investigators believe she recruited them online. They arrested two of the man after a robbery in Loganville. However, neither of them knew much about Urena. Investigators also arrested a 17-year-old suspect after a robbery in Douglasville, according to WSB-TV. He claimed that he met her while walking down the street. After a brief sexual encounter that day, she asked him to participate in a bank heist. He at first declined because it seemed “too risky,” but he eventually helped Urena by passing a note to a teller. Authorities charged the teen as an adult.

“We don’t know where she’s from. We don’t know what her ties are to the Atlanta area,” the FBI spokesman said. In fact, she does not appear to have any ties to Georgia. Officials declined to say how much money she’s stolen, but they suggested that it’s a relatively small amount because she continues to take risks.

SEE ALSO:

Shots Fired! A List Of The Black Celebrities Mo’Nique Has Blasted

Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now