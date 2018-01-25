The Chicago Defender 2018 Women of Excellence Nomination Form

The Chicago Defender Presents 2018 Women of Excellence in partnership with The Black Women’s Expo

NOMINATION INFORMATION

This year, The Black Women’s Expo will continue its tradition of celebrating Phenomenal Women by partnering with the Chicago Defender in hosting the Women of Excellence awards. This highly anticipated event will take place on April 5th, 2018 and will recognize Chicago’s most accomplished and influential African-American women.

Next steps: Please fill out out the digital form to nominate the woman who showcase excellence in community, profession and the best to find in a role model. CLICK HERE.

Deadline for submissions: February 16, 2018