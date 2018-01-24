Will He Or Won’t He?: Cory Booker Talks Political Plans For 2020

New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Wednesday answered the big question about a possible 2020 presidential run.

During an exclusive interview with IOne family’s WRNB’s Quincy Harris Morning Show, he said: “My intention is to run for reelection. I’m not going to play coy. I’d definitely consider it (a presidential run). But my focus right now is running for reelection.”

He loves representing New Jersey as a U.S. Senator, Booker said.

“I walk onto the Senate floor and get chills to be here and able to do this job,” the former mayor of Newark said.

However, the calls for him to enter the race are unlikely to stop. Many are still talking about the rage and forcefulness he showed at a recent senate hearing when questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen about whether she heard President Donald Trump’s now infamous “sh-thole countries” comment. And it doesn’t hurt to have a friend like President Barack Obama, who endorsed Booker in his 2013 Senate run. During President Obama’s 2008 presidential run, Booker was one of the few elected officials who came out early to support his primary campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Democrats stand a good chance of beating Trump in hypothetical races, according to a CNN poll. Political heavyweights like former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders top Trump by 17 points and 13 points respectively. Oprah Winfrey would beat Trump by 9 points.

Although committed to defending his Senate seat, Booker seems receptive to entering the race. If not, he believes the Democrats could put together a “great field of primary candidates” to run in 2020.

“With the guy that’s in the White House right now, I feel conviction to fight about the issues I care about,” he said. “I think our county really needs somebody that can speak to our common vision, hopes and aspirations.” He definitely sounds open for a presidential bid.

