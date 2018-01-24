TheBIGS Presents: This Week’s Top 5 Chicago Hoopers

Below is the latest edition of #TheBIGS Top 5 Chicago Hoopers…we have a new entrant!

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr-Simeon) – After no selection to the McDonalds All American Game, “Talow” scored 22 pts with 10 rebs and broke the internet last week with a half man, half amazing dunk as he jumped over the defender for the BAM in a 75-52 victory over CVCA. He also scored 11pts with 8ast and 8rebs in a 59 point win over Brooks. Simeon has a huge game against a tough Curie squad tomorrow at home. Last Weeks Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr-Morgan Park) – Even though Ayo is still sidelined with an ankle injury, he was also snubbed from a McDonalds appearance. We’d love to see him 100% healthy so Morgan Park can be at full strength come playoff time! We know he’s starving for some action! Last Weeks Rank – #2

T3. George Conditt (Sr-Corliss) – Corliss went 2-1 last week…”Big Fella” had 21pts 14rebs and 16blks in a 30 point win over Fenger. Their impressive 14 game win streak ended at Quincy in a 66-41 loss…Quincy is a tough place to play. Last Weeks Rank – #3

T3. Javon Freeman (Sr-Whitney Young) – “Vonno” handed out a smooth 30 piece on a bum ankle to give Young the 81-69 comeback win over Uplift. He also went for 28 in a win over North Lawndale and 24 in a victory over Bloomington at the Chicagoland Preps Classic. He’s a big time player…Valpo got a steal! Last Weeks Rank – #4

5. Adam Miller – (So- Morgan Park) – The “point god” has held it down since Ayo’s injury. He had his first triple double (32 pts 11 rebs and 11 ast) in the Mustangs 86-40 win over Dunbar. He then dropped 32 (9-10 from 3) in a battle with another top ranked sophomore DJ Steward in a 76-67 victory over the Fenwick Friars. Miller is the best shooter in the state. Last Weeks Rank = Knocking At The Door

Knocking At The Door – Messiah Jones (Sr-Simeon) Dannie Smith (Sr-Orr) Cameron Burrell (Sr-Morgan Park) Xavier Pinson (Sr-Simeon) Raekwon Drake (Sr-Orr)