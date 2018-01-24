The Wake Up: Oprah Already Beat Trump, Lisa Bonet Calls Out Woody Allen, Republican Blames His Sexual Misconduct On Obama

Oprah 2020

Everyone is still wondering if Oprah will run for president after her epic speech at the Golden Globes. Well, if she ran and the election was today, she would beat Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Trump would lose to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Oprah. “In a series of hypothetical 2020 one-on-one contests Trump trails Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a 55% to 42% margin among registered voters. He lags further behind former Vice President Joe Biden by a wide 57% to 40% split, and trails television personality Oprah Winfrey by a 51% to 42% divide.”

Sounds like bad news for Trump, but we should all know not to take polls too seriously. Most people, including Trump, thought he would to lose Hillary Clinton.

Lisa Tells No Lies

Lisa Bonet and her gorgeous family were out the streets of New York City when a paparazzi caught up with them and asked about Woody Allen. In case you don’t know, Woody has been accused of being a sexual predator but that has never stopped his career in Hollywood. When the pap asked if any of them would ever work with the director, the actress said, “We don’t think he puts people of color in his movies.” All these years after Different World and Lisa is still woke.

Lisa didn’t tell no lies. According to The Blast, Allen once said, “The implication is that I’m deliberately not hiring Black actors, which is stupid. I cast only what’s right for the part. Race, friendship means nothing to me except who is right for the part.” If it means nothing then why are your movies, which are always based in New York City — one of the most diverse cities in the world — 95 percent white? Sounds like Woody has a lack of imagination when it comes to brown people.

Republican Blames Sexual Misconduct On Obama

Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-PA) has been accused of sexual harassment and he has the strangest excuse.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, when a former aide, who worked for the married 62-year-old, began dating someone he became hostile and jealous — reportedly expressing romantic interest in her. The aide claimed she felt unsafe and filed a lawsuit. Allegedly, taxpayer dollars were used to fund a settlement and the aide was left traumatized.

Meehan denied harassing her and claimed he saw her as a “soulmate,” which is creepy as hell. Moreover, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported he admitted to being hostile because of Obamacare. “He denied harassing her, and said any hostility he may have exhibited stemmed from stress around high-pressure votes last year over the Affordable Care Act.” The outlet also added, “He said that he sought to remain loyal to his wife, and that he used his office funds to settle the harassment claim so he and the aide could move on and keep the issue private.”

If voting to help millions of Americans keep their healthcare, which he obviously didn’t vote for, is too much pressure and makes you hostile to an aide — you need a new job, bruh. In addition, Pennsylvania taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for your unwanted sexual advances.

