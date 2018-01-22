Why Can’t Orlando Brown Stay Out Of Trouble?

Being a former Disney child star typically translates into future stardom, but it may just be nothing but a curse for Orlando Brown. The one-time star of “That’s So Raven” found himself back in handcuffs last week when he was arrested following allegations of domestic violence in California.

The 30-year-old was booked in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail on Thursday morning on charges that included battery and drug possession, according to the Barstow Police Department’s arrest report. Brown was reportedly bailed out Thursday afternoon.

Brown, his girlfriend and her mother of his girlfriend were all reportedly engaged in a screaming match before police arrived. While he ended up charged with battery against a spouse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, he was taken in custody because of an outstanding arrest warrant. It was unclear if the charges stemmed from the exiting arrest warrant or from the morning in question.

The mother of Brown’s girlfriend was also arrested for an active arrest warrant for being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the police report. It was unclear when either of the arrest warrants were first issued.

Brown has been embroiled in controversy ever since “That’s So Raven” ended in 2007. The International Business Times compiled a chronological list of his past brushes with the law, including threatening the show’s star, Raven-Symone, being arrested for drugs and going missing.

One of Brown’s most notorious incidents happened in 2016 when he provided explicit details of his alleged romance with Raven-Symone. The following year he released his own sex tape on social media before quickly deleting it. That video would prove to be one of the last times Brown ever got any significant screen time, as his career has seemingly been on hiatus aside from a bit role in 2016’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

