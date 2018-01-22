Trump Makes Another Racist Fear Mongering Attempt With Ad Attacking Democrats

Once again, Black folks have sounded the alarm on Trump. His re-election campaign just released a racist ad that implied Democrats will be “complicit with murders by illegal immigrants” if they refuse to back his immigration proposals, ABC News reported. The ad was released amid the battle in Washington over the government shutdown.

Trump’s ad is really no more than another horrific attempt at fear-mongering and inciting violence. His campaign insinuated that all undocumented immigrants are criminals to raise racial fears, perpetuate harmful stereotypes and win support for his U.S-Mexico wall. But folks are too smart to buy Trump’s trash argument.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid skillfully expressed her disgust with Trump’s latest attack ad.

The commercial shared similarities with the infamous “Revolving Door” ad by George H. W. Bush that attacked Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis by playing on White fear. In trying to beat his opponent Dukakis in the 1988 election, Bush pointed out to Americans that Dukakis had supported a prison furlough program that he claimed bolstered the escape of an African-American convicted felon, Willie Horton. The ad was “deployed by George H.W. Bush to attack Michael Dukakis’ record on crime, helped to sink his candidacy with an appeal to the racial fears of white voters,” the AM Joy host said.

.@EVANSIEGFRIED: That ad is disgusting. It’s racist. It’s fear mongering and it’s a giant dog whistle. And we’re going to pay the price as a party in the long term. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/xJ9WkvFz3M — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) January 21, 2018

“You have Republicans who are literally going right back to the playbook of brown scare — it was black scare,” Reid added.

.@SHERMICHAEL_ on the controversial GOP ad that depicts #immigrants as violent criminals: "Values matter, character matters, morality matters, ethics matter" #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/1MZsD0xJ2Z — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) January 21, 2018

Democrats have also been blamed for the government shutdown. A White House message on its public comment telephone line blasted Democrats for “not making a deal that would keep the government funded and running” and holding the government “hostage,” The Hill reported.

The blame game, along with the hateful ad, just not going to fly.

“The American people are not going to accept the premise that immigrants are criminals and that we ought to deport the ‘Dreamers,’” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said on This Week Sunday. “It doesn’t work.”

Marc Short, the White House’s legislative affairs director, made a lame attempt to distance the White House from the ad on NBC’s Meet The Press. But the damage is done, bruh.

