These Black Beauty YouTubers Show The Truth About Tarte’s Newest Foundation Launch

Tarte Cosmetics‘ latest foundation launch has caused a messy stir on social media over their lack of foundation colors for Black women. The beauty brand, notably known for the cult classic Shape Tape Concealer ($27.00 on Ulta.com) released a new foundation shade range that left MANY makeup lovers angry due to the lack of shades for people of color. Out of the 15-shade foundation range, there were only three options suitable for brown skin, leaving many to question if those of us with melanin were even thought of beforehand. Of course, this is problematic when at least twelve of the shades are all only slight variations of ivories, porcelains, and beige colors, evidenced by their names.

Honestly, the conversation concerning inclusivity in a brand’s marketing has become quite exhaustive, especially for darker skin tones that constantly remain an afterthought. And with brands like Nars, Fenty, Lancome, and countless others really pushing the envelope on making shades for a multitude of skin shades, it’s highly upsetting that this is still a conversation needing to be had in 2018. And while Tarte did mention that they’d be increasing the line in the spring/summer, browner hues are not seasonal and sometimesy. We are deserving of representation from the beginning.

Many Black beauty YouTubers took to their channels to vocalize their outrage and disappointment. At the end of the day, there was a blatant disregard for people of color and the variety of skin shades we come in, and these Youtubers shared their honest feelings about it. All of us as consumers have the power to speak out against brands that don’t support us, starting with financially taking our dollars to indie and other beauty brands that do care about representation. Also, we must continue to support and fund Black-owned makeup lines and businesses, ensuring that we are at the forefront of creating something for everyone. Let’s continue to celebrate and champion brands that are working to be progressive, accurate depictions of how diverse the world truly is.

NYMA TANG

Nyma Tang discussed how the intent of this line–and who Tarte was trying to exclude–was made very clear.

JACKIE AINA and ALISSA ASHLEY

Jackie Aina and Alissa Ashley not only discussed the erasure of people of color in this launch, but also how the darkest shade was formulated so orange and not even workable for most people.

ALISSA ASHLEY

Alissa Ashley called out Tarte and other brands for not even attempting to offer a variety of shades, saying they should know better in 2018. She even offered other brands and products that offer a variety of shades.

MAKEUP BY SHAYLA

As Tarte mentioned they’d be releasing more shades in the spring/summer for the seasonal changes, makeup artist Shayla noted that her skin tone, that our skin tones, are not seasonal.

PATRICIA BRIGHT

Patricia Bright showed what the darkest shades looked like, and the lack of color formulation for people of both warm and cool undertones.

HE FLAWLESS

Keith, otherwise known as He Flawless, came for the draaaaaaaaaaag as he explained this was simply not acceptable.

ELLARIE

Ellarie mixed shades to show how people of color would need to do more work to make the foundations match to her skin.

JASMINE BROWN

Jasmine Brown showed how upsetting the three shades were and how dismissive the brand had been.

Beauties, have you swatched or tried Tarte Foundation? What do you think of the cosmetic company saying they are waiting till Spring/Summer to release darker shades? Sound off in the comments!

