The Wake Up: Fox News Anchor Blames Trump For Shutdown, Wanda Sykes Co-Signs Mo’Nique, Viola Davis’ Women’s March Speech Was Epic

Wanda Supports Mo’Nique

Over the weekend, Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netlfix for “gender bias and color bias.” Reportedly, she was only offered $500,000 for a Netflix special, when Amy Schumer was paid $11 million. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were reportedly paid $20 million. While the Oscar winner received mixed reactions, another Black woman comedienne had her back — Wanda Sykes. See below:

.@moworldwide, thank you for speaking out. @netflix offered me less than half of your $500k. I was offended but found another home. #EPIX — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 21, 2018

Wanda Sykes is on the hit sitcom Black-ish, starred in the Amy Schumer movie Snatched and she is definitely a legend. Netflix has some explaining to do.