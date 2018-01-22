LET’S MAKEUP: Mary J. Blige’s SAG Awards Look Is Actually Quite Affordable

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a showstopping look for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Mudbound star wore a Jean-Louis Sabaj gown and was styled by Law Roach, who is known for creating Zendaya‘s incredible looks. I’m loving this flawless, natural-looking makeup with a soft smokey eye that the singer sported on the red carpet.

I was surprised to discover that this look was achieved using the popular drugstore brand, Black Opal. Mary J. Blige’s makeup artist, D’Andre Michael shared with #TeamBeautiful how to get this elegant look.

It’s important to start with a freshly cleansed face. I’m in love with The White Company Super Balm ($36.00 at TheWhiteCompany.com). This gentle cleanser will remove all traces of makeup (including mascara). The formula melts off your makeup when you are massaging it in, which is oddly satisfying. Once you have a clean face and have added the moisturizer of your choice, you’ll want to add a primer. D’Andre used Black Opal’s Invisible Oil Blocking Gel Primer ($9.95). If you have oily skin, this primer will help control it. I’m also a big fan of gel primers because you don’t have to worry about the white residue primers sometimes leave on your face, making Black women look a little gray. My personal favorite is Smashbox Photo Finish Primer ($16.00 at Macy’s).

Once the face is prepped for makeup, you are ready to begin. D’Andre used a foundation brush and mixed Black/Opal True Flawless Liquid Foundation in Nutmeg and Beautiful Bronze. Remember beauties, our faces are not one shade and to create dimension, you should use a darker foundation on the perimeter of your face.

D’Andre built upon the foundation application, using Black/Opal Total Coverage Concealing Foundation in Truly Topaz ($9.95). What I love about this product is that it’s 2 for 1 (and under $10.00), you don’t need to use a concealer (yes, even for the under eyes), when you are using this product. D’Andre explained exclusively to Hello Beautiful that the Total Coverage Concealing Foundation “served as a replacement for bronzer along her cheekbones. I used [the foundation] to contour the cheekbones around the temples.” He set Mary’s face using Black/Opal Soft Velvet Finishing Powder which helps to absorb excess oil and set the face. Currently, I’ve been using Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder and I love it ($32.00 at Sephora), my face normally gets oily within four hours and this lasts me throughout the workday with no reapplication.

#TeamBeautiful loved Mary’s soft, smokey eye. D’Andre explained, “Once I saw her gown, I knew I wanted to transform her into an elegant smoked goddess.” He used the Black/Opal Aurora Eyeshadow Palette to achieve the look. D’Andre used the Brazen Copper shade on the entire lid and then added the Brazen Bronze along the crease and added Bordeaux Beige shade along her brow bone as a highlight. Another palette to try (and a personal favorite of mine) is Urban Decay Heat Palette ($54.00 at Sephora). He finished with look with eyeliner, adding it along the lash line and inner lid and smudging to create the smokey look. He used Black/Opal Color Splurge Automatic Eye Lining Pencil in licorice, explaining that the pencil is perfect because it’s formulated with Aloe Vera and Chamomile extracts to help soothe the delicate eye area in addition to providing definition.

The nude/pale pink lip has been trending on the red carpet and Mary J. Blige wears this look often. D’Andre used Black/Opal Lip Color Splurge Stick Lip in Purr. This lipstick has emollient butters and vitamins C&E to keep your lips hydrated.

We love seeing our readers recreate these looks! Don’t forget to tag us @HelloBeautiful when you do!

