The Wake Up: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Black-ish’ Battle; Power Back In Puerto Rico And NASA Snubs Black Astronaut

Black-ish Star’s Battle Over Pay

Tracee Ellis Ross may bring the laughs on the TV show Black-ish, but she’s not laughing off the set. The sit-com’s leading actress makes less money than her co-star, Anthony Anderson, the show’s leading male, the New York Daily News reported.

Her role on the show may be compromised if she does not receive a raise. Ross was reportedly considering cutting back on episodes and may make appearances on other TV shows if her salary is not more equal to Anderson’s. She became the first Black woman in 35 years to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical TV series in 2017 and has been on the show all four seasons like Anderson.

Anderson also serve at the show’s executive producer in addition to his starring role, a reason reported to explain some of the wage gap between the two stars.

Ross’ situation at Black-ish raises wider issues about the gender pay gap and ceiling that many women hit in the entertainment and other industries.

Power Is Back In Parts Of Puerto Rico

It took an insane 112 days for electricity to return to one school in Puerto Rico recently. When the lights came back on after months of blackouts at Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo, the students went wild, a viral video revealed.

There was singing, dancing, cheering and even bell-ringing over the restored electricity, a casualty of the horrific Hurricane Maria that ravaged Puerto Rico in September. The high-category storm knocked out the island’s power grid, leaving all 3.4 million residents without electricity. It also disrupted the water supply, The Independent reported. Nearly 40 percent of people on there were still in the dark, though.

The school’s video should restore some hope that lights will be back on all over the territory.

NASA Boots Black Female Astronaut

A history-making event has been messed up at NASA. Jeanette Epps, the first African-American astronaut set to be placed on an International space station crew, was removed from a highly anticipated flight launch in June, NASA said late Thursday.

Serena Auñón-Chancellor, who’s been with the agency since 2006, has been reassigned as Epps’ replacement aboard Expedition 56/57. Epps will return to the Astronaut Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to be “considered for assignment to future missions,” a statement said.

Why, you ask? No official reason was given for Epps, whose selection had stirred excitement within several communities of color, Chron reported. Despite the removal, Epps will still represent for #BlackExcellence.

