WATCH: #TeamBeautiful Shows You How To Achieve Taraji P. Henson’s “Killer” Look In ‘Proud Mary’

Taraji P. Henson stars in the movie Proud Mary and is serving LEWK after LEWK. We wanted to learn how to achieve her fast and flawless look that can take you from 9A to 5P to after 5P! We have Iman Cosmetics (who also is a sponsor of the movie) bring celebrity makeup artist Nickia Williams to show us not only how to get the look, but also some pro-tips to help you look like a star. Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, will teach you more about the Iman Cosmetics brand as well as her favorite product picks (like their affordable Luxury Highlighter). Tag us @HelloBeautiful x #ImanxProudMaryMovie when you recreate your looks!

DON’T MISS:

WATCH: Haute By Hello Beautiful Unveils Premiere Collection With Model Citizen

EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion