‘New California’ Wants To Separate From Urban Areas — And You Can Guess What That Really Means

There is an actually a movement called “New California,” which you may have seen trending on social media last night. In short, it’s people in the rural areas of Cali who want to be a different state than the urban areas. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and other cities along the coast would be separate from the rest of California. The other states would identify as “New California.” What does old Cali have in common? This where the majority of the Black and brown people, while the other cities in “New California” are overwhelming white and segregated.

The “founders” of New California released a statement yesterday, “Well, it’s been ungovernable for a long time. High taxes, education, you name it, and we’re rated around 48th or 50th from a business climate and standpoint in California. The state of New California would incorporate most of the state’s rural counties, leaving the urban coastal counties to the current state of California.” The statement continued. “There’s something wrong when you have a rural county such as this one, and you go down to Orange County which is mostly urban, and it has the same set of problems, and it happens because of how the state is being governed and taxed.”

This is clearly coded language. Their area, which is predominately conservative and Republican, wants to separate from the other areas that are predominately brown and liberal. Twitter wasn’t here for it:

New California? Why don't they just call it Racist California and call it a day? https://t.co/1KXNPwwxhD pic.twitter.com/KzU5FPbdRP — Mike Luu (@MikeLuu) January 17, 2018

So when can I vote to rename New California to Racist Town USA? — Ryan aka "The Upsetti Spaghetti" Vokits (@Bigfish1812) January 17, 2018

And some Latinos who have been here for 500 years? Particularly the founding families of California—such as some of my ancestors? I would be honored to show the racist “new comers” the way out! — Barbarazway (@BarbaraBCurry) January 17, 2018

Good by New California Good Riddance Take Racist Nutjob @realDonaldTrump and his Grand Wizard Vice President @mike_pence with you please — Julie Changs #1 Fan (@TrulyJulieRokks) January 17, 2018

Racist trump supporters from New California trying to get back into California when they realize that their state doesn’t have any beaches or big cities

https://t.co/yEj2yLP9BH — brandon (@xcxorcism) January 17, 2018

Good luck with separating Cali. As the New York Post reports, there have been other efforts to separate the Sunshine State in the past and it always failed.

