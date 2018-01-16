Report: Seal Faces Investigation For Sexual Assault

Seal is under investigation for sexual battery following claims that he groped and “forcibly” kissed his actress neighbor, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The singer had just accused Oprah of ignoring horrible rumors about disgraced Harvey Weinstein just a week ago. The backlash against him has now grown with these allegations, which are the latest sexual abuse claims against a public figure.

Actress Tracey Birdsall, a former neighbor of Seal, had a close relationship with the singer that ended after a scary incident, she said to TMZ. Seal lunged at her during an encounter in his home kitchen, Birdsall, who lived near Seal in Los Angeles in the fall of 2016, said. She tried to retrieve a salad spinner that she lent the singer when he allegedly groped and “forcibly” kissed her, she said.

Seal Under Investigation for Sexual Battery https://t.co/LpYmh2ovS4 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 16, 2018

Birdsall said “What are you doing?!” to Seal, who replied, “I’m kissing you!,” she recalled.

Seal also berated her for her outfit and insinuated that she was asking for sex. He also groped her breasts without consent as she demanded him to stop, she said. She was in shock after the singer told her to sit next to him on a couch before he further made fun of her clothing and groped her again. The encounter ended with Birdsall having left and stopping contact with Seal.

Birdsall filed a report about the incident Saturday, a source with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TMZ. Seal has denied wrongdoing.

“Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago,” said the singer’s rep. “He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

The singer has not taken to social media yet to address the allegations. He did disparage Oprah’s name on his Instagram account, catching heat from lots of people including Chrissy Teigen, ABC 13 reported.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Vereen Faces Sexual Assault And Harassment Allegations From Actresses

Terry Crews Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit