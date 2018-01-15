Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

#MODELMONDAY: Alanna Arrington Is Loved By Fashion’s Biggest Names For All The Right Reasons


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted January 15, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Walking the Victoria’s Secret runway with the Angels at age 18 isn’t a bad start for a modeling career. Neither is catching the eye of fashion big names like Stella McCartney and Prabal Gurung. Alanna Arrington is just getting started in making her unique mark in fashion and beauty.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Alanna Arrington

Source: Courtesy of WENN / WENN

Agencies

New York – Next New York

Paris – Next Paris

Milan – Next Milan

London – Next London

Los Angeles – Next LA

Miami Beach – Next Miami

Stockholm – MIKAs

Mother agency:  – Mother Management (St. Louis)

Claim to Fame: Alanna attended an open call for models in her hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At age 15, she signed with Mother Models Management and left for New York to pursue her career.

Instagram: @alannaarrington

back to work with @vspink today! 🖤 fresh off da camera 📸 @wattsupphoto

A post shared by ALANNA (@alannaarrington) on

Yeezy, Jeremy Scott and Diane Von Furstenburg are just a few others that have snatched up the teen beauty to display their threads. While her platform continues to grow, Alanna is enjoying her season of “firsts”. She opened up New York Fashion Week for Altuzarra, chopped off her lovely curls for the first time in years to create the sexy shaggy look she rocks now, and recently traveled to Europe for the first time to work for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Her athletic roots are definitely part of her style. Being a former basketball player,  Alanna is often quick to prefer a relaxed, sporty look when she’s not on the runway.“I stay away from dresses as much as I can. When I was younger, my parents would get mad because I refused to wear them to church or parties. I’ve just never felt comfortable in a dress, and I’ll only wear one if it’s for work.

This stunning beauty is definitely worth watching in 2018! We can’t wait!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Alecia Morais Is Taking No Prisoners

#MODELMONDAY: Ebonee Davis Isn’t Afraid To Spearhead Against Racial Injustice In The Fashion Industry

#MODELMONDAY: Herieth Paul Puts Tanzania On The Map For All The Right Reasons

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

See Every Black Model Walked The Runway At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

23 photos Launch gallery

See Every Black Model Walked The Runway At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Continue reading See Every Black Model Walked The Runway At The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

See Every Black Model Walked The Runway At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret is the largest American retailer of women's lingerie. While you can get your 5 pairs of panties for $28.00, they have become known for their elaborate and extravagant fashion shows. This has become a coveted runway for models, with the hopes of getting their angel wings and the honor of being able to strut down the runway in pretty panties and bodacious bras. We rounded up all the Black models on the runway for your viewing pleasure. Click through our gallery for some serious #BlackGirlMagic. Whose looks did you like the best?! Who did you think should have walked? Sound off in the comments section.

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-21-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now