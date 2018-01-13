Human Remains Found Of D.C. Man Who Disappeared After Online Date

On April 22, 2017, 22-year-old Marty William McMillan Jr. told his family he was going to meet a woman he met on the dating website PlentyofFish.com. He was never seen again.

NBC is reporting the human remains of McMillian have been found. “D.C. police said Thursday — on what would have been McMillan’s 23rd birthday — that human remains discovered Oct. 30 are those of McMillan. The remains were found on the eastbound side of Suitland Parkway, between Interstate 495 and the ramp to the north gate of Joint Base Andrews.” The site also reports he was shot several times and “police believe McMillan was shot inside an apartment on the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Ave. SE. Information on when he was shot was not available.”

Forlesia Cook, his grandmother, spoke out about the killing, “He was a human being. He didn’t deserve to be laying out there all that time like that, just thrown away like a piece of trash.” His grandmother also said “D.C. police should have done more to search for her grandson. ‘They wouldn’t elevate his case to homicide. It was ‘critical missing,’ and it stayed that way until now, even though he was dead from the first day.’”

The woman he was supposed to meet claimed “she didn’t have her phone when he was communicating with her, and that she never saw him. ” McMillian’s bank cards were also missing.

Our condolences go out to Marty William McMillan Jr.’s friends and family. We hope justice is served for Marty.

SOURCE: NBC

SEE ALSO:

Michigan Mother Fears For Jailed Son’s Life As He Battles Chronic Illness

Chicago Man, Who Beat Murder Rap, Killed Minutes After Release From Jail