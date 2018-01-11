Come Have A Beauty Night Out With #TeamBeautiful At Google

#TeamBeautiful wants you to join us for a day of beauty. We’re excited to partner with Dee&Co. and Google for a Beauty Night Out at Google’s NYC campus. We’ll be having a beauty bazaar before we begin an evening of workshops and panel discussions to help all of our entrepreneurs and beautypreneurs who have businesses, are starting businesses, or thinking about business.

The event is on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 from 3P to 8P at Google. You can RSVP for it, here (it’s free for all of our fabulous readers). The beauty bazaar will feature a fun photo booth, mini makeovers, a style event hosted by Model Citizen, and more. You’ll have an opportunity to interact with beauty and fashion brands, beauty insiders, editors, bloggers, and more.

You won’t want to miss our workshops to help you get your business and brand together. New York Life Insurance will be teaching attendees How To Build Your Business Asset. Multi-million dollar beautypreneurs Jane Carter of Jane Carter Solutions and Vera Moore of Vera Moore Cosmetics and will be sharing their secrets and tips on how to build a viable brand. If you have questions, beauties, please e-mail as at ContactHelloBeautiful@gmail.com and our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, might ask on the panel.

Google execs will be letting you know the in’s and out’s of Google Ad and digital marketing. We’ll have live workshops with Kim Baker of Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics and Courtenay Hall of Bella Magazine.

Want to attend the event? RSVP here and bring a friend. Please bring a valid photo ID as it is needed to get into the Google building. We can’t wait to see you for a night out of everything beauty!

