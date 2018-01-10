Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king Idiot Jerk-Off-In-Chief’

In case you were living under a rock, Robert De Niro is no fan of Trump. He urged people to vote for Hillary Clinton and even said he wanted to punch Trump in the face. Well, looks like De Niro had more time last night.
While introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, the Oscar winner went off, according to a transcript from the event, “This f***ing idiot is president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – this guy is a f**ing fool. Our baby-in-chief – the jerk-off-in-chief, I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.”
Unfortunately, there isn’t video of this glorious moment, but Twitter is in love.
When it comes to Trump, De Niro is telling no lies. We are sure Trump is going to respond to his fellow New Yorker in minutes.
SOURCE: People
SEE ALSO:
Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches
‘I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24