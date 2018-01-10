Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king Idiot Jerk-Off-In-Chief’

In case you were living under a rock, Robert De Niro is no fan of Trump. He urged people to vote for Hillary Clinton and even said he wanted to punch Trump in the face. Well, looks like De Niro had more time last night.

While introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, the Oscar winner went off, according to a transcript from the event, “This f***ing idiot is president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – this guy is a f**ing fool. Our baby-in-chief – the jerk-off-in-chief, I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t video of this glorious moment, but Twitter is in love.

The irony of course is that Robert De Niro didn’t say anything about Trump that his own cabinet members, Rupert Murdoch and his rich supposed friends don’t reportedly say about him. He just said it in De Niro-ese (with lots of cussing). — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 10, 2018

Tfw you see Robert De Niro trending, but he's neither dead nor being accused of sexual misconduct, he just insulted Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/UBNmNBAM08 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 10, 2018

De Niro is simply speaking what tens of millions of Americans are thinking and wish they had a platform in which to say it from. "Robert De Niro" If you dont like what he had to say, sorry, not sorry.

Truth hurts. — My Two Cents (@MyyTwoCentss) January 10, 2018

WANT TO KNOW WHY

DT received 18.4% of the 2016 vote in his hometown of NYC?

Because New Yorkers like Robert De Niro know him

the more you get to know him,

the more you'll agree

"It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes

this guy is a f-ing fool.

Our baby-in-chief-the jerkoff-in-chief" pic.twitter.com/DvVcMfYP9Q — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) January 10, 2018

What a goddamn pleasant surprise it is this morning to see an iconic male celebrity trending and find out it's because he went on an eloquent, expletive-filled rant against Trump. And yes, expletives can absolutely be eloquent. #RobertDeNiro — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 10, 2018

When it comes to Trump, De Niro is telling no lies. We are sure Trump is going to respond to his fellow New Yorker in minutes.

SOURCE: People

