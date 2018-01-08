NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because Donald Trump Jr. Is A Doofus

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her epic speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, there were many calls for Oprah to run for office. As we all know, you no longer need political experience to be the leader of the free world. However, Oprah has experience with people, authenticity and managing to connecting to people’s souls by living her own truth — the exact opposite of 45. In addition, according to CNN, two sources claim she is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

Even NBC tweeted, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.” Well, Donald Trump Jr. lost it and slammed NBC for praising Oprah as the potential 46. See below:

In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets! https://t.co/uu4KbW82UO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2018

Now, after Jr.’s doofus ways, NBC deleted the tweet, releasing this statement, “The tweet was sent out by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the live broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the opening monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.”

Of course Trump Jr. gloated on social media:

Strange. Seems that @nbc took down there tweet. In case you missed it here it is. pic.twitter.com/gjOXbj3IKO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2018

Not sure if Trump Jr. is a “stable genius” like his daddy, but he needs a grammar lesson. “Seems that @nbc took down there tweet.” Should be “their” tweet, but we digress. The Trumps should be very afraid. Oprah created one of the most successful television shows in history, built a network and built schools in Africa. No Russia ties, no bankruptcies and she didn’t start off with a million dollar loan from her father. Oprah Winfrey is more presidential than Trump will ever be. #Oprah2020

