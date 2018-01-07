Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

The 75th annual Golden Globes just ended and it was night full of celebration, activism and history. Although Get Out didn’t land any of the wins it deserved, there was history made.

Sterling K. Brown took home his first Golden Globe for his role as Randall Pearson in NBC’s hit television series This Is Us. Brown beat out Freddie Highmore, Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk and Lieve Schreiber for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama. After acknowledging that he was in the presence of the glorious Oprah Winfrey, the actor thanked his wife, kids, cast and creator of the show Dan Fogelman. He said, “Throughout the majority of my career I’ve benefited from color-blind casting. Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a Black man, that can only be played by a Black man — and what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

Sterling K. Brown is the first Black actor to win this award. Watch a clip from his powerful speech below:

Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the first Black woman to receive this honor, and managed to bring everyone to their feet. Grab a tissue, it’s a tear jerker and you’ll be quoting it for years. Watch below:

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

In addition, activism took center stage. Women in Hollywood made a powerful statement: Time’s Up. The crowd wore black and “Time’s Up” pins to speak out against sexual assault. Some actresses took it a step further by bringing activists to the show. Tarana Burke, the creator of the #MeToo hashtag, Rosa Clemente, Afro-Puerto Rican activist and creator of Puerto Rico on the Map, and Calina Lawrence, a member of the Suquamish Tribe and advocate for the Water Is Life movement all spread their message at the show. A collective statement that was released today read, “Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the systematic nature of violence including the importance of race, ethnicity, and economic status in sexual violence and other forms of violence against women. Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions.”

Clearly, Oprah, Sterling and the activists were the big winners, but other winners included Guillermo del Toro for best director for The Shape of Water, James Franco for best actor in The Disaster Artist (he won over Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out) and best motion picture (comedy or musical) for the coming of age story Lady Bird, which won over Get Out. You can see the full list of winners here.

