City of Atlanta and State of Georgia to Close Early on Monday, January 8, 2018

City of Atlanta to close at 2:30 p.m., Fulton County and state government to follow at 3 p.m.

In light of several factors, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Governor Nathan Deal and Fulton County government officials, announced early closures for state and local government in metro Atlanta on Monday, January 8. The City of Atlanta will close at 2:30 p.m. Fulton County and the state government will close at 3 p.m.

Agencies are also encouraged to allow employees with the ability to telecommute to do so. Employees and visitors are also encouraged to use MARTA to travel on Monday.

Finally, state and local governments will continue monitoring weather and will send additional guidance to employees as necessary.