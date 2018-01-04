Isaac Newton Farris Sr., a King Family Patriarch, dies at 83

Isaac Newton Farris, Sr., beloved husband of Christine King Farris and brother-in-law of Martin Luther King, Jr., transitioned peacefully at home on Saturday, December 30, 2017. He was 83 years old, announced the King Family.

Farris, a founding member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change King (The King Center) Board of Trustees, founded by Coretta Scott King, was wed to Christine King Farris in a ceremony performed by Martin Luther King, Jr. and his brother, A.D. King on August 19, 1960.

Farris was a successful entrepreneur and founding visionary of Farris Color Visions, also served as a project manager for the construction of the King Center. As a pillar of the community, Farris was a faithful deacon and trustee at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was a member for over 60 years.

Farris is survived by his wife, Dr. Christine King Farris, professor emerita at Spelman College, his son Isaac Farris, Jr., his daughter, Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, his granddaughter, Farris Watkins, his loving, sister Gail Farris Joyce, sisters-in-law and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia.