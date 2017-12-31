Trump Intern Brings Attention To White Power Symbol

A White House intern insisted on Friday that he has no White supremacy leanings but was only flashing President Donald Trump’s signature “OK” hand sign in a group photo, the New York Post reported. He brought attention to an increasingly popular hand gesture that White supremacists use to show their support for the president’s agenda.

“In some of our intern pictures, I emulated the OK sign the president sometimes makes. That was foolish. I should have listened more closely to the Commander-in-Chief and given the thumbs up,” the intern Jack Breuer stated, adding that he’s Jewish and rejects the far-right ideology.

Breuer, a recent graduate of Emory University who interned at the White House during the fall, became the center of attention when the Daily Mail observed that he was the only intern to display the alt-right’s W-P (White power) hand symbol. Most of the other interns posed with thumbs-up sign, which Trump also uses.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about when hate groups adopted Trump’s signature hand gesture, which only works with the right hand. But many began noticing it at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August. Some high-profile figure like Richard Spencer and Milo Yiannopoulos have been seen posing with the hand gesture. Jim Hoft and Lucian Wintrich of the conservative blog The Gateway Pundit were also seen posing with hand gesture in the White House press room, according to The Outline. “We just say ‘do the thing’ and everyone knows what you’re talking about,” said Lauren Southern, a popular far-right conservative who’s well versed in the meaning of the symbol.

