Barack Obama’s Uplifting Tweets About 2017 Will Make Your Day

From Charlottesville to Russia investigations to a potential war with North Korea, it’s been an insane year under the Trump administration. However, former President Barack Obama is still here to be presidential because our current president can’t. During the last Friday of 2017, Obama tweeted some good news about 2017.

As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Everyone from a ten-year-old named Jahkil Jackson to NFL’s Chris Long, all got some love from Obama. Check it out:

Ten-year-old Jahkil Jackson is on a mission to help homeless people in Chicago. He created kits full of socks, toiletries, and food for those in need. Just this week, Jahkil reached his goal to give away 5,000 “blessing bags.” That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/muxPZnEGkd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Chris Long gave his paychecks from the first six games of the NFL season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, VA. He wanted to do more, so he decided to give away an entire season’s salary. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/NL0RoARkan — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston, turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims. Thirty wedding guests became an organization of hundreds of volunteers. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/yxhjwkr5Se — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Obama also wrote, “All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018.” This is the type of decorum, grace and thoughtfulness we need in the White House. Not our current president, who started the day tweeting about building a wall.

We miss you, President Obama.

