Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For Turning Back 4 Hours After Departure

Chrissy Teigen began live-tweeting a cautionary tale to Black travelers Tuesday while aboard a flight that turned back to drop off an unauthorized passenger. A pregnant Teigen, with her husband John Legend, boarded a plane from Los Angeles’ LAX airport to Tokyo that did an about-face about four hours into a scheduled 11-hour ride, she wrote the day after Christmas.
Teigen and Legend were moved to what looks like an airport lounge, a recovery after the stressful ordeal.
The couple, who have a young daughter, boarded another flight early Wednesday. They were still on that plane as of Wednesday afternoon.
All Nippon Airways issued a statement about Flight 175 to CBS News: “During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” the statement read. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”
The statement continued, “ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight. ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”
An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger boarded the flight, according to CNN. Teigen’s ordeal is a warning about the craziness of holiday flights, especially for travelers of color.
SEE ALSO:
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Girl, Luna Simone Stephens
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Feed NYC Protesters With Food Trucks
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24