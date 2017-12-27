Let’s Eat! Chef Showcase: Danny Bullock

Chicago’s restaurant scene is vibrant and one of the best in the country. With a bevy of world-class restaurants, naturally, Chicago also boasts an eclectic group of world-class chefs. From James Beard Award winner Rick Bayless to Stephanie Izard, winner of “Top Chef: Season 4,” to Grant Achatz whose restaurant has been named “Best Restaurant in the World” by Elite Traveler Magazine, Chicago certainly isn’t the second city when it comes to great chefs. The culinary scene is fiercely competitive in Chicago, so chefs have to be on their “A” game to become and stay relevant. Today’s dining consumer has too many innovative choices to subject themselves to an inferior dining experience. With that said, allow us to introduce you to the new kid on the Chicago culinary block – 27-year-old, Chef Danny Bullock.

Chef Danny originally aspired to be a professional drummer when he played drums in his father’s church. Luckily for us, he has taken his creativity and showmanship into the kitchen. Chef Danny’s culinary artistry is unmatched, and his attention to detail leaves a visually stunning presentation for the diner. A former cook at Trump Hotel & Tower Chicago, Chef Danny’s concept is, “No need to go downtown for a good time.” Chef Danny is now a private chef who can cook for two or two hundred. He also provides meal prep for the week. Anything food, he and his staff can provide.

We attended a private tasting where Chef Danny prepared a three-course meal. The first course consisted of Maine lobster bisque with grilled cornbread, a chive and sherry cream and fine herbs. The second course featured Amish chicken, prepared two ways, with a roasted butternut squash puree, bok choy, Belgium endive, crispy chicken skin and a mushroom jus. Dessert consisted of a milk chocolate sponge cake, fresh strawberries with a cookie crumble, and a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Chef Danny’s lobster bisque is not traditional. Bisque we have previously sampled were usually tasty but one note, meaning no fresh component was added to the dish. Not so with Chef Danny’s lobster bisque. Rainbow carrot strips, smoked charred onions, pickled shallots, celery hearts, shaved celery ribbons, bell peppers, and dehydrated tomato skins are all delicately sliced and placed in a bowl with butter poached lobster. The hot silky bisque is then added and what you have is Flavortown, USA. Chef Danny’s lobster bisque has a consistency between that of a broth and a roux, with generous chunks of butter-poached Maine lobster scattered throughout the bowl (yum! yum!). What really sets Chef Danny’s rendition of lobster bisque apart are his fresh veggie garnishes. The aforementioned veggies add a texture and freshness that take this dish to the higher heights of lobster bisque. The crouton-like texture of the grilled cornbread allows it to absorb the bisque for an extra bite of deliciousness.