Judge Sides With Trump’s Sham Voter Fraud Commission

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) does not have legal standing to sue President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission, The Hill reported.

RELATED: NAACP LDF Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

EPIC, a nonprofit privacy rights group, is “not a voter” and doesn’t represent voters, U.S. District Judge Stephen Williams ruled, adding that the organization suffered no damages from the commission’s attempt to collect voter data.

Appeals court rejects legal challenge to Trump's voter fraud panel https://t.co/AJrMwA8Y2a pic.twitter.com/h2TKP6aIqt — The Hill (@thehill) December 27, 2017

The president launched the panel earlier this year to investigate and fix what he claimed was massive voter fraud in the 2016 election. But the panel faces opposition. The judge’s decision comes on the heels of a federal district court ruling on Friday that ordered the Republican-led commission to give its Democratic members access to records, which was seen over the weekend as a setback for Trump. He paints the commission as a bipartisan panel, but opponents complain that there’s no transparency.

Tuesday’s ruling “was a surprising outcome,” EPIC President Marc Rotenberg told the news out. However, the organization plans to continue its legal battle. Meanwhile, the commission is supposed to submit recommendations to end voter fraud in March 2018. But it has been inactive since the last gathering on Sept. 12 and has failed to share information with certain members, NBC News reported.

1. What is the commission

President Trump created the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on May 11, 2017 through an executive order. There are currently 11 members on the commission, four of which are Democrats.

With Claims of Rampant Voter Fraud, Trump Election Commission Lays the Groundwork for New Restrictions https://t.co/6oJ07nyAzv — Twitcher ❦ (@syqau) December 20, 2017

2. Why was the commission created

The president claims that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

#LetItGo Trump calls 4 'major investigation in2 voter fraud,' again making false claim that millions voted illegally https://t.co/zRYsockvvB — Freedom Forever (@Minus31) January 25, 2017

3. The real purpose behind the commission

This fiction about widespread voter fraud is used to justify the creation of various obstacles to casting a ballot, such as the requirement to obtain a government photo ID, that’s intended to lower voter turnout for Democrats. Opponents suspect that the commission will seize on isolated cases of fraud to further suppress voter turnout.

One of the most dysfunctional actions taken by this administration was its launch of the #ShamVotingCommission. This is nothing more than a front to promote massive #votersuppression. We'll keep fighting until this Commission is permanently terminated. https://t.co/YhxfPn1qdd — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 18, 2017

4. Data collection

The commission sent letters to state election officials requesting massive amounts of “publicly available data” from state voter rolls.

Data requested included names, last four digits of Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, political affiliation, felony convictions and voting histories. https://t.co/fDb8wDdlq1 — J Henry Fair (@JHenryFair) December 27, 2017

5. Pushback

The demand for sensitive voter information set off a wave of controversy an opposition—even among many Republicans. Some states have refused to comply, and several civil liberties and privacy rights groups have sued the commission.

Amazing: @NAACP_LDF is suing Trump's voter suppression commission, which is now facing at least 7 federal lawsuits. https://t.co/xcmobOLY66 pic.twitter.com/5pcGqemCsP — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) July 18, 2017

SOURCE: The Hill, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Reginae Carter, Clark Atlanta University

CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To Defend His Blood Pressure