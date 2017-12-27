In the MIX: Chicagoans Strap Up For Safety, Top NYE Parties For Adults and Kids

As we’re still digesting our Christmas dinner, jingling those last coins for 2017 and praying some will be left for the ‘first of the month’ bills—folks are gearing up for New Year’s Eve festivities. Whether you’re running deep in the streets with your friends, popping bottles in the club or having a house party with family and loved ones—it’s a celebration of making it through another year and looking forward to a new one.

The one thought that runs through our minds is ‘safety first’. With the hike in carjackings throughout the Chicagoland region, it has become increasingly stressful. Most of these crimes have been committed by teens and it’s becoming a dangerous game of Russian roulette on both ends. The number of carry and conceal applications have hiked this year as citizens prepare to strap up, clip on and take aim. This means someone’s thoughtless and troublesome child will be a victim in their wrong choice of committing a crime. For gun control advocates, this is a scary thought as more guns flood the market and law-abiding residents are fearful. Meanwhile, who wants to live life in fear? So, let’s take a deep breath, pay attention to our surroundings don’t lose our lives over material possessions.

If you are thinking about going out to enjoy the Chicago nightlife and share in the NYE celebration, there is a great variety of choices both in the city and the suburbs. Here’s short list of listings to check out:

We Love Soul Pre-NYE Celebration

@The Promontory

Entertainment: Sean Alvarez, Duane Powell, Joe Kollege and Kwest_on

$10 Early Bird (limited quantity), $12 Advance, $20 Door

Mandatory coat check at $3

The Blind Pig Speakeasy

Hosted by Lee Farmer

@ Pork Chop Hyde Park

9pm till’ close

Price: $60 to $120

NYE Celebration

@Catch 35

Entertainment: Dee Alexander

Reservations are a must.

Adios 2017, y Bienvenito 2018!

@ Mercadito Chicago | 108 W. Kinzie | Chicago, IL

Guests are invited to begin their New Year’s celebrations with their choice of any regular five-course sharing menu courtesy of Executive Chef Patricio Sandoval, and a cash bar.

The Second Seating is from 7:30 – 8:45 p.m., with a two-hour time limit. Reservations are required. The Last Seating is from 9:30 – 10:45 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m. Tickets for the dinner are $45 per person plus tax and gratuity, with an additional $50 per person for access to the 2.5-hour open bar. Reservations are required.

Kwanzaa 6th Day Celebration NYE

@ The Quarry | 2423 E. 75th St. | Chicago, IL

Presented by UCCF, Urban Creatives and Real Men Charities

Entertainment: Isaiah and Jeremiah Collier

Korbel Countdown to 2018 NYE

@ The Entrance | 15101 Dixie Highway | Harvey, IL

Hosted by Maze Jackson | Comedian “L” Williams | Music by: DJ Phantom, DJ BLJ Soldier

Tickets: $40 to $230 (bottle service)

Tickets: Eventbrite.com

Trilogy NYE 2017

@ Intercontinental Hotel Mag Mile

Jukiemadethistrak, Radio Champ and Mike P.

9pm-2am

Eventbrite.com

NYE Dinner Party

@ Uncommon Ground Edgewater | 1401 W. Devon Ave.

Four course Prix Fixe Menu by Chef de Cuisine Andrew Simonson

Reservations are a must.

Lettin’ The Good Times Roll

@ Victory Gardens Theater | 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue | Chicago, IL

Featuring the dynamic duo, E. Faye Butler, Felicia P. Fields

NYE performance: 8pm | Tickets: $15

http://victorygardens.org

Harlem Nights

@Double Tree Hotel | 9599 Skokie Blvd. | Skokie, IL

Entertainment: Kevin Brunson & The Band feat. Vocalist Kenya Henry

Tickets: 708.646.6110

NYE Family Fun

If you have the kids and need to still be a part of the festivities of going out to treat the little ones, check out these NYE spots. If you want to just get away without going out of town, check out some family friendly hotels with indoor pools and complimentary breakfast features.

Zoo Lights

@ Lincoln Park

Presented By ComEd and PowerShares QQQ By Invesco

All Ages

Kids eat FREE at Park Place Café (one free limited-menu kids’ meal per paid adult entrée/combo), and all guests enjoy unlimited, free rides on Lionel Train Adventure and AT&T Endangered Species Carousel. Plus, zoo members at all levels get free parking. (Individual and Household members, pick up your parking voucher at Gateway Pavilion during your visit.)

http://Lpzoo.org

Dance Party at Chicago Children’s Museum

@ Navy Pier

Get there early!

10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

700 E Grand Ave.

312-527-1000

http://chicagochildrensmuseum.org

Bubble Bash 2017: A Walk on the Wild Side

@ DuPage Children’s Museum | 301 N. Washington St. | Naperville, IL

9am – 12noon

Cost: $20/members; $25/non-members

630-637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org

Birthday Shout Outs

Coming off the Christmas celebrations, the party kicks up in high gear for these pre-NYE babies. Happy birthday to a good friend and Atlanta/Chicago/NYC transplant, marketing guru, Christine ‘Xine’ Courtney and former Chicago B-boy and graffiti/visual artist, Tyrue ‘Slang’ Jones celebrate Dec.27. House archivist and attorney, Charles Matlock blows out candles on Dec.28. Former WVAZ Program Director, Maxx Myrick; Soul music curator, DJ Duane Powell; party promoter, Donald ‘Donski’ Ellis; and former club DJ/producer, Edward ‘Spin’ Vaughn turn it up on Dec. 29. Bringing the New Year on their birthdays, Deonna Wheeler, Bonita Gillan and Blok Bizness DJ, Dean Derry on Dec.31.

