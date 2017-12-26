PRESS PLAY: Rapper Saweetie’s Lyrical Game Will Leave You Shooketh

Cardi B‘s year in music has proven the void and need for more female rappers and artists in the industry. Saweetie is the rap girlfriend that every girl needs and will up your Instagram caption game with her fire lyrics.

Her latest song, ICY GRL, opens up with the familiar 2002 beat of Khia‘s My Neck, My Back. Yes for women supporting other women and showing some love to another female rapper! The University of Southern California graduate is not only paying homage to women who came before her but also hopes to collaborate with them in the future. Will we be getting a modern-day Ladies’ Night? When asked which female rappers and vocalists she’d like to collaborate with, Saweetie exclusively tells Hello Beautiful, “I’d love to work with Khelani or Sza. Of course, I’d work with my idols, including Nicki Minaj.”

Saweetie has spent time in the studio with well-known producers, including No I.D. Listening to songs she’s released in addition to ICY GRL, like High Maintenance (boasting almost half a million listens), leaves us wondering if her E.P. (when is it coming?!) will be the modern day girl anthem album we’ve been so desperately waiting for.

In ICY GRL, Saweetie schools her fans and listeners, “You tryna get a bag of weed? / I’m tryna get a bag a week. / Put it in my savings and invest in the right companies. / My dream is like a child and I’m taking all the custody.” In addition to talking about stepping up your money and staying fly, she also admits to setbacks but knows that good things take time.

The Bay area rapper gained internet notoriety with her one-minute car raps, showing off her lyrical skills. She’s proven to be pure talent and while ICY GRL boasts, “It’s very unlikely my wrist ain’t lookin’ icy,” it’s Saweetie’s lyrical genius (not bling) that grabs your attention.

This viral song has people creating their own videos to her lyrics! She’s also inspiring to her fans being talented and educated and while being gorgeous, not relying solely on her looks. Saweetie is well on her way to topping the charts and we’re here cheering her on!

Buy her single, ICY GRL, here.

Check out all her music, here.

Follow Saweetie on Instagram, here.

